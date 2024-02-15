Boston

Jennifer Lopez' 2024 tour stops in Boston: Here's how to get tickets

The “This Is Me…Now” announcement didn't say if J.Lo would be bringing along her husband, Ben Affleck, and his DunKings

By Danielle Abreu and Asher Klein

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Let's Get Loud, Boston — Jennifer Lopez is coming this summer.

J-Lo announced Thursday she’s embarking on a U.S. tour, stopping in over 30 cities across the country, including TD Garden on Aug. 7.

The announcement didn't say if Lopez would be bringing along her husband, Ben Affleck, and his DunKings.

"That's gonna be Top 10!" We asked Dunkin' patrons at a Dedham location what they thought about the new Ben Affleck-Matt Damon-Tom Brady musical super group unveiled in a new Super Bowl ad, and it's safe to say that the DunKings have some fans in Boston. Follow NBC10 Boston on... Instagram: instagram.com/nbc10boston TikTok: tiktok.com/@nbc10boston Facebook: facebook.com/NBC10Boston X: twitter.com/NBC10Boston
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The “This Is Me…Now” tour kicks off on June 26 in Orlando, Florida.

The tour marks the “Get Right” singer’s first trek in nearly five years. J. Lo last toured in 2019, when she stopped at Mansfield's Xfinity Center, and not for the first time.

This May 31, 2014, file photo shows Jennifer Lopez during the KISS Concert at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Massachusetts.
Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images, File
This May 31, 2014, file photo shows Jennifer Lopez during the KISS Concert at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Massachusetts.

For this tour, tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 23, through LiveNation.com, following three presale windows for Citi cardholders, Verizon customers and members of the J.Lo fan club. The presale begins on Feb. 20 at 9 a.m. for the fan club and 10 a.m. for Citi and Verizon customers.

Want to know what's up for your weekend? Click here to subscribe to our free weekly newsletter about events, experiences and adventures for you and for your family around Boston. (You might even find a few freebies!)

J.Lo’s tour is named after her forthcoming studio album of the same name and her new Prime Video movie, both set to be released on Friday.

Jennifer Lopez is thanking Ben Affleck through tears.

Lopez co-wrote “This is Me…Now: A Love Story,” a movie musical about finding love, which she called “the most personal thing I’ve ever done.”

It is a star-studded endeavor, with appearances from her husband, Ben Affleck, Keke Palmer, Sofia Vergara, Post Malone and more.

She also has a behind-the-scenes documentary, “The Greatest Love Story Never Told,” out on Feb. 27, also on Prime.

More recent Jennifer Lopez news

Jennifer Lopez 19 hours ago

How Ben Affleck helped Jennifer Lopez with her new musical

Dunkin' Feb 14

Watch: Dunkin' releases an extended cut of Ben Affleck's DunKings Super Bowl ad

Super Bowl Feb 11

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Tom Brady team up to form a boyband to perform for J. Lo in Dunkin' commercial

This article tagged under:

Boston
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us