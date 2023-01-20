Kim Kardashian Delivers Nearly Two-Hour Seminar at Harvard Business School

Kim Kardashian was in Boston Friday, making an appearance at Harvard Business School.

Harvard Business School draws top talent, including heads of state, CEOs, and others. But Kardashian's presence still caused a bit of a stir.

Students inside the class said Kardashian spoke for about an hour and 45 minutes as part of a direct-to-consumer seminar. As she left she smiled she was greeted by NBC10 Boston's camera, saying she loved Boston.

Kim Kardashian leaving Harvard Business School after speaking for nearly 2 hours. Students say they learned a ton.

"I think a lot of people don't respect her as someone who is co-running a multi-billion dollar company," a student named Liz, who did not want to give her last name, told NBC10 Boston.

Kardashian co-founded Skims, a multi-billion dollar shapewear company. Last year she also launched Skyy Parnters, a Boston-based private equity firm.

Liz said she found the remarks interesting and that she learned a lot.

"Just to learn from someone who has built such a successful business was really exciting and I think having the privacy of no cameras in the room, being able to have that candid conversation was special too," Liz said.

It was a busy day for Kardashian, who posted a video of a 6 a.m. workout on Instagram. She also shared a photo of the newly unveiled "The Embrace" statue on the Boston Common, which honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife Coretta Scott King, to her Instagram story.