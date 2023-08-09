Celebrity News

Lawyers for ex-Lizzo dancers say they are reviewing more complaints in wake of lawsuit

The singer allegedly said it was "normal" for dancers to get "fired when they get fat," the plaintiffs' attorney said Tuesday. Lizzo previously denied the allegations but did not respond to the latest claims.

Joseph Okpako/WireImage

LOS ANGELES — Lawyers representing three of Lizzo's former dancers said they've been reviewing new complaints since she was accused of sexual harassment, creating a hostile work environment and weight-shaming in a lawsuit filed last week.

Ron Zambrano said his firm, which focuses on employment law, is vetting new allegations from at least six people who said they toured with Lizzo, including other dancers and some who said they worked on her Amazon Studios reality show, “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.”

The allegations, he said, are of a “sexually charged environment” and failure to pay employees.

Zambrano said that in reviewing the claims, he determined that some are potentially actionable but that others aren’t.  "Some of the claims we are reviewing may be actionable, but it is too soon to say," he said Tuesday evening. 

A representative for Lizzo declined to comment Tuesday.

