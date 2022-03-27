Live Updates: Hollywood Celebrates the Academy Awards

Academy Awards
Stars are arriving on the red carpet at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre for what the film academy hopes will be a back-to-normal Oscars.

The telecast for the 94th Academy Awards will begin, as usual, at 8 p.m. EDT. Early arrivals are already filling the red carpet ahead of the show. Beneath a warm California sun, a Hollywood rite of glamour and celebration was starting to get into swing.

But little else about how this year’s Oscars will get underway is traditional. An hour before the broadcast begins, attendees will assemble in the Dolby for the presentation of eight awards and acceptance speeches that will be edited into a broadcast that producer Will Packer has promised will be a tight three hours.

