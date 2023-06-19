celebrity babies

Marc Anthony and wife Nadia Ferreira welcome first baby together just in time for Father's Day

Marc Anthony announced the birth of his seventh child — his first with wife Nadia Ferreira — along with the first photo of their newborn baby in a sweet Father's Day post on June 18.

By Brett Malec

John Lamparski/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust

Father's Day 2023 was extra special for Marc Anthony.

The Latin superstar and wife Nadia Ferreira announced the first of their first child together on June 18, just in time for the annual holiday.

"God's timing is always perfect," the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post. "Happy Father's Day."

Anthony, 54, and Ferreira, 24, also shared the first photo of their newborn, with the singer holding their child in one arm and holding the former Miss Universe contestant's hand in his other.

The sweet announcement garnered lots of celebratory comments from fans, including well wishes from fellow Latin artists like Maluma, Luis Fonsi and Carlos Rivera.

The birth marks the seventh child for Anthony, who is also father to 14-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex Jennifer Lopez, as well as sons Ryan Adrian, 19, and Cristian Marcus, 22, with ex Dayanara Torres and son Chase, 27, and daughter Ariana, 28, with ex Debbie Rosado.

Anthony and Ferreira announced they were expecting their first child earlier this year on another special holiday.

"Best Valentine's Gift Ever!!!" the couple wrote in a Feb. 14 Instagram post along with a photo of the "I Need to Know" singer placing his hand on the Paraguayan model's baby bump. They added in Spanish, "Thank you God for this great blessing in our lives."

Just several weeks prior to the pregnancy reveal, the duo tied the knot during a star-studded wedding at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami on Jan. 28. Celeb guests in attendance included Victoria Beckham, Salma Hayek and Lin Manuel Miranda.

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

celebrity babies
