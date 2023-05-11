Meadow Walker Honors Late Dad Paul Walker With ‘Fast X' Cameo

When it comes to her late dad's "Fast & Furious" co-stars, Meadow Walker doesn't have friends — she has family.

And now she's joining them on the big screen. The 24-year-old, whose dad Paul Walker starred in the action franchise for nearly a decade until his 2013 death, is set to appear in the latest installment, Fast X. Meadow revealed her upcoming cameo on Instagram alongside a photo of her from a camera monitor.

"The first fast was released when I was one year old! I can't believe now I get to be up there too," she captioned the May 11 post. "I am so blessed to be able to honor my father's legacy and share this with him forever x."

And for Meadow, it really did feel like stepping onto set surrounded by family—which includes her dad's longtime co-stars like Vin Diesel, Jordana Brewster, Michelle Rodriguez, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges and Tyrese Gibson.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Paul Walker: A Life in Pictures

Meadow Walker is honoring her late father Paul Walker. Meadow stepped out at the premiere of “F9” where she walked the carpet as well as sharing a behind the scenes photo on her Instagram writing, “Let’s go.” Her late father was best known for his role as Brian O’Conner in the beloved “Fast and the Furious” franchise.

"I grew up on set watching my father, Vin, Jordana, Michelle, Chris and more on the monitors," the model continued. "Thanks to my dad, I was born into the fast family."

As she noted, working with the cast was working "with those who have been around to see me grow up." And her new co-stars couldn't help but show their support, with Vin commenting with a prayer hands emoji.

Meadow isn't the only member of the Walker family to play a part in the franchise as Paul's brothers Caleb and Cody Walker filled in for the late actor to help finish filming 2015's Fast & Furious 7.

In the years since Paul's death, Meadow has remained close with his Fast family. In fact, Diesel even walked his goddaughter down the aisle in her 2021 wedding to Louis Thornton-Allan. And two years before Meadow confirmed her involvement with Fast X, Diesel had teased whether to expect to see her on-screen. At the time, he told E! News, "I would not count anything out."

And he also took a moment to reflect on his close bond with Paul. "We started this franchise together," the Marvel star explained. "We started a brotherhood. Our brotherhood will outlast the franchise."