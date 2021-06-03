Police Called to JoJo Siwa's Star-Studded Pride Party for Medical Emergency

Police and paramedics were called to JoJo Siwa's Los Angeles home, where she was hosting a party celebrating Pride Month, after receiving a call about a medical emergency.

A Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson told E! News that on the evening of Wednesday, June 2, they responded to a medical call from the house about an approximately 30-year-old man. They added that he was transported to a local hospital. His identity, condition and ailment were not disclosed.

TMZ cited law enforcement sources as saying that police and paramedics responded to a call about a man about 30 years old who possibly overdosed on LSD at JoJo's home, a mansion in the neighborhood of Tarzana in the San Fernando Valley. A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson told E! News that officers responded to a medical emergency at the Nickelodeon star's house, without elaborating. No arrests were made. E! News has reached out to JoJo's rep for comment. NBC has not confirmed the report of an overdose.

Earlier in the day, the "Dance Moms" alum shared on her Instagram Story videos from her party, which featured rainbow-themed decor, a bounce house and a candy buffet, and was attended by several fellow influencers.

On Tuesday, June 1, a day before the bash, JoJo shared on Instagram a video message celebrating the start of Pride Month.

"I am so excited to celebrate Pride with all of you!" she wrote. "Everyone was so supportive of my own journey this year. It has been the best ever. Finding true love and also just being part of a community that is so happy and so loving and so accepting. It just feels like the best thing ever and I am the happiest that I have literally ever been."

JoJo came out in January and has since been spotted with her girlfriend Kylie Prew. Two weeks ago, JoJo turned 18 and received a sweet birthday tribute from her partner.

"Bestfriend/soulmate/forever person turned 18 today!!!!" she wrote. "Happy birthday my love, 18 never looked so good ;)."

JoJo responded, "I love you. so much. SO much."

--Reporting by Beth Sobol