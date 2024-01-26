See all the Super Bowl 2024 commercials released so far

Two teams will face off on Feb. 11, 2024 for Super Bowl LVIII. And while the winners of the conference title games have yet to be determined, advertisers are already lining up big stars and investing a sizable amount of cash to buy a spot on football's biggest day, regardless of who will be playing.

Last year, approximately 200 million people tuned in for Super Bowl LVII. That's a lot of eyes for any company and explains why advertisers have already scooped up all the game-day inventory, virtually selling out spots weeks ahead of the game, Ad Week reported, citing a Paramount spokesperson.

In recent years, advertisers have spoiled the suspense by rolling out their Super Bowl commercials ahead of the big game. Early releases and teasers help broaden a brand's exposure, garnering even more buzz for a company. Experts say the strategy is getting people to talk about a brand's commercial before the game in order to generate some early interest online, rather than risk getting eclipsed by a more viral-worthy spot on game day.

Super Bowl ads cost millions to produce and air, and with CBS charging advertisers north of $7 million for a 30-second spot during Super Bowl LVIII, brands are looking to stretch their dollars beyond the Vince Lombardi Trophy presentation.

However, most of the pre-releases are teaser content, setting up storylines or hinting at what celebrities will star in their prime-time ads. Fans will have to wait for the full versions to drop during the game on Feb. 11, which will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Here's a look at the 2024 Super Bowls ads that have been released, so far:

(This list will be updated as more ads are released)

Michelob Ultra featuring Messi:

Lionel Messi makes his Super Bowl debut in an ad for Michelob Ultra. The teaser to what will be a 60-second spot shows Messi ordering a beer as he walks up to a beachside bar, and his reaction when the tap stops pouring.

Budweiser brings back the Clydesdales

After criticism last year from disappointed fans over Budweiser's commercial that only included a brief cameo of the beloved horses, Anheuser-Busch is bringing back the Clydesdale horses to lead the charge in this year's spot. The storyline, according to a press release from the beer purveyor, will be a "classic Budweiser storyline with nods to past Super Bowl spots, elements of nostalgia and, of course, crisp and refreshing Budweiser."

Doritos featuring Jenna Ortega

"Wednesday" star Jenna Ortega really wants some Doritos Dinamita, but the grocery store shelves are empty. So who took all the Dinamitas?, Doritos teases. Viewers will have to tune on Feb. 11 to find out.

Reese's Cups

Reese's is teasing "big changes" coming for the iconic candy on Feb. 11 in its first Super Bowl commercial since 2020.

Pringles featuring a mustache

Is Chris Pratt replacing "Mr. P," the longtime Pringles mascot? The "Guardians of the Galaxy" actor is sporting a mustache for this teaser, which calls on fans to keep an eye out for everyday people or things that appear to resemble "Mr. P." Submit your sightings on Instagram or TikTok using the hashtags #ISeeMrP #PringlesContest for a chance to win $15,000.

Nerds featuring Addison Rae

Singer Addison Rae stars in this Super Bowl ad as a dance instructor teaching a choreography routine to Irene Cara’s iconic “What a Feeling.” But who is the mystery dance student?

M&Ms

Popeyes

Hellman's

Uber Eats

Coors Light chill train

Volkswagen

Oreo