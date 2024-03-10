Originally appeared on E! Online

This 2024 Oscars announcement is the start of something new for Vanessa Hudgens — her journey to becoming a mom.

The "High School Musical" alum is expecting her first baby with husband Cole Tucker, the host of ABC's "The Oscars Red Carpet Show" confirmed March 10 when she debuted her baby bump at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre.

The news comes three months after Hudgens and the baseball player tied the knot in Tulum, Mexico.

"I couldn't have dreamt it to be any better," the actress told Vogue in December about the couple's wedding, which was attended by some of her former Disney Channel costars. "I knew it was going to be magical, but it exceeded my expectations."

For any fans looking for a play-by-play on how their romance got started, Hudgens and Tucker began dating in 2020 following her split from Austin Butler. And if the story of how "The Princess Switch" star and the baseball player met is breaking free from your memory, allow her to explain how they first connected on a Zoom meditation headed by Jay Shetty.

Vanessa Hudgens at the 96th Annual Oscars held at at the Ovation Hollywood on March 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

"I was literally on the Zoom with my girlfriend, and I started hitting her asking who he was, and she had never seen him before," Hudgens recalled to the magazine. "So I proceeded to look on the Zoom square to find out his name and found him on Instagram — and he sent a DM the next day."

Since then, they've continued to be all in this together. Two years after making their relationship Instagram official on Valentine's Day in 2021, Hudgens and Tucker got engaged on a trip to Paris.

"YES," the "tick, tick... BOOM!" alum wrote on Instagram in February 2023 while giving fans a look at her oval diamond ring. "We couldn't be happier."

In fact, Hudgens — who's continued to provide glimpses into her relationship with Tucker through red carpet appearances, date nights and support at his games — has expressed how she was confident he's the one right from the get-go.

"I knew," she shared on an April 2023 episode of "Today With Hoda & Jenna." "After our first weekend together, I called my sister and I was like, ‘I think I just found my future husband.'"

And there was no need to tell Tucker to get'cha head in the game of love, either. After all, the athlete's old post on X, formerly known as Twitter, proved he'd practically manifested his romance with Hudgens. As he wrote on the platform all the way back in 2012, "In search of: A girl who's down to watch High School Musical with me and scratch my back."

Needless to say, Hudgens and Tucker have found what they've been looking for.

"Real magnetic love is out there," she wrote on Instagram in a sweet 2023 Valentine's Day tribute that featured a photo of him giving her a kiss on the cheek as she smiled from ear to ear. "What a journey it was to get here but so worth it to get to my forever."

And soon, Hudgens and Tucker's journey will continue with a new family member.

