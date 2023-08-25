travel

Look inside the newly renovated ‘The Sunset Montauk'

Only 100 feet from ‘Sunset Beach’ and steps away from the Montauk Harbor.

NBC Universal, Inc.

Luxe Life with Derek Z is taking you inside the Sunset Suite, freshly renovated, the suite offers comfort and space for up to four guests. This room is a two bedroom suite with one king bed and one queen bed.

The Sunset Montauk

Found on the ground-floor, you’ll also have a private deck facing the sunset, and immersive views of the scenic Montauk landscape inviting you outside.

The Sunset Montauk
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

When you are staying at The Sunset Montauk you are a short distance to best restaurants, and shops and surfing.

The Sunset Montauk

They also have a cool partnership with Fatherty they are popping up at their sister property Haven Montauk.  

This article tagged under:

travelDerek ZagamiLuxe Life with Derek ZThe Sunset Montauk
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us