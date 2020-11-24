15 Gift Ideas Under $50 for the Hard-To-Please People on Your List

The holidays are just around the corner, which means shopping for those who are nearest and dearest to you. But even though there are, as always, tons of options this year, there's always at least one person on your holiday gift list who can be difficult to shop for.

To help, CNBC Make It compiled a list of 15 new and creative gift ideas that may be the perfect fit for a hard-to-please friend or family member. Each idea retails for under $50, so you won't have to break the bank in order to afford it.

Check out all 15 gift ideas below.

Source: SaltWorks

1. Add a little spice to life

SaltWorks Thai Ginger Sea Salt

Price: $14.99

Part of SaltWorks fusion-flavored line of sea salts, this Thai ginger variety is perfect for those looking to add a bit of zest to their meals. It pairs well with seafood and Asian dishes.

If they're not a fan of ginger, SaltWorks has other great flavor options as well, including ghost pepper, lemon, rosemary and even Merlot.

2. Pair beer with chocolate

Hilliards Chocolates Craft Beer Caramels

Price: $18.95

For the friend or family member who's always on the lookout for the best brews, check out this 15-piece box of small-batch caramels from Massachusetts-based Hilliards Chocolates. It's flavored with Shovel Town Brewery's Double IPA beer, enveloped in dark chocolate and topped with Langwater Farm hops and sea salt.

Source: MySeedcellar

3. Grow something

MySeedCellar Non-GMO heirloom seed pack

Price: $20.99

Whether you know a rookie or a pro looking to try out new types of plants, garden kits from Etsy seller MySeedcellar make a great gift. Each set comes with 15 varieties of heirloom seeds for a number of garden staples including beans, beets, lettuce, onions, peppers, tomatoes and squash.

Each kit also contains instructions for planting, harvesting and reusing the seeds so the gardener in your life can make the most of their plants.

Source: FarmHouseFresh

4. Keep chapped hands at bay

FarmHouse Fresh Sweet Tea Harvest Gift Basket

Price: $26

McKinney, Texas-based FarmHouse Fresh is known for turning botanicals into effective skincare solutions.

This two-piece set contains a rich shea butter hand cream that smells like everyone's favorite southern drink and a triple milled bar of soap made with palm oil, which carries hints of peach, ginger and white tea.

Source: Ritual Beverage Company

5. Keep a clear head

Ritual Zero Proof Tequila Alternative

Price: $26.99

If you have friends who don't drink, but still enjoy a good margarita, then Ritual Zero Proof's tequila alternative is the answer. The light amber color and smoky flavor of this alcohol-free elixir will have them questioning whether or not it's better than the original. It can be used as a substitute for traditional tequila or mixed with the good stuff for a low-alcohol cocktail.

Source: Grounds & Hounds

6. Brew a pick-me-up

Grounds & Hounds Three Blend Starter Kit

Price: $27.99

Treat your friends or family to a coffee experience this holiday. With a Grounds & Hounds starter kit, they can try out three of the company's top-selling 100% organic coffee blends: Morning Walk Breakfast Blend, Paper & Slippers Medium Roast and Alpha Blend Dark Roast in either ground, whole-bean or single-serve pods. Each bag is large enough to brew several cups of coffee.

Plus, 20% of all Grounds & Hounds profits help fund pet rescue initiatives.

Source: Just Add Ice

7. Just add ice

Just Add Ice Mini orchid

Price: $29.99

For the plant-lover on your list, Ohio-based Just Add Ice's mini orchid is a beautiful, easy-to-care-for gift — even if they don't have the greenest of thumbs. The plant arrives fully potted and ready for display right out of the box, typically standing about 6 to 10 inches tall. They just have to add one ice cube (or 1.5 tablespoons of water) a week and for a lovely orchid that typically blooms for about two months (and can rebloom again and again).

Source: Verv

8. Get active

Verv

Price: $29.99 for a three-month subscription

With many people avoiding going to the gym in-person this year, this subscription gift can be a helpful way for friends and family members to diversify their at-home exercise routines long after the holiday decorations come down.

The Verv app offers users a wide variety of workouts, including running, resistance band fitness routines, dance and yoga. The app also includes holistic wellness methods such as meditations, workout music playlists, and diet suggestions and recipes.

Source: Three Ships

9. Create that perfect, dewy look

Three Ships Glow 49% Jojoba Oil Serum

Price: $31

Toronto-based Three Ships aims to be the most affordable, transparent skincare brand that offers products that actually work. Their jojoba oil serum is designed to meld nature with science to minimize the appearance of pores and reduce excess oil — all while adding extra hydration to their skin. It can be used as a moisturizer or natural makeup primer.

Source: Wacaco Company

10. Take coffee to go

WACACO Cuppamoka

Price: $34.90

For the coffee fans in your life, Cuppamoka makes the pour-over coffee process a breeze because it's an all-in-one system. No more scrounging around the kitchen for your dripper and a cup. Plus, they can brew and drink their coffee anywhere.

It will stay warm too: Once brewed, coffee is stored in a 10-ounce double-wall stainless steel vacuum flask. The compact system comes with 10 filters.

Source: Stupid Car Tray

11. Prevent spills and messes

Stupid Car Tray

Price: $34.95

This anti-slip car organizer and food tray is a helpful gift for those on your holiday list who live out of their car. The tray has feet that makes it sit level on a passenger seat and contains compartments to store everything from charging phones to coffee to takeout.

The tray can be strapped in via a seatbelt and comes with additional straps to firmly hold items in place on top.

Source: Man Crates

12. Lose the tie

Man Crates Tie Jerky Box

Price: $39.99

If a tie is too boring for the men in your life, consider this tin in the shape of the iconic neckwear, but stuffed with meat. Jerky, that is. Man Crates curated a box stuffed with unique beef jerky flavors ranging from root beer to garlic to honey bourbon. The set contains 10, 5-ounce beef jerky bites to sample.

Source: Drinks by Dram

13. Count down to the holidays

That Boutique-y Gin Company's 12 Dram Gift set

Price: $46.40

With this collection, gin lovers can count down the days to the holidays in style. Although gin traditionally gets its flavor from juniper berries, this set contains a wide range of gins, including cherry, pineapple, smoked rosemary and even Yuzu. The collection has 12 different wax-sealed drams (each containing about 1 ounce of alcohol) hidden behind punch-out tabs.

Source: UNICEF Market

14. Play a game

Onyx and Marble Mini Chess Set Handcrafted in Mexico

Price: $47.99

If "The Queen's Gambit" show on Netflix has all your friends and family looking to test out their own chess skills, then this gorgeous set is a great way to get them started. Handcrafted in Mexico, the set features brown onyx and black marble carved pieces sitting on a mini chessboard.

Sold through the UNICEF Market, a purchase of this set can provide enough funds to vaccinate 58 children against polio.

Source: Man Crates

15. Build the perfect competition

Man Crates DIY Arcade Game kit

Price: $49.99

For some, it may not be enough simply to play a game. Instead, they want to build it from scratch. This kit lets them go the extra mile: It gives users everything they need to build and play a tabletop skeeball-style game. The kit comes with instructions, laser-cut wood pieces, 10 metal balls, sandpaper, screwdriver and a hardware set for assembly.

