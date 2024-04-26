Cramer's Lightning Round: Diamondback Energy is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Celsius: "I'm liking Celsius."

SLB: "SLB did not deliver. I feel terrible, because I like the company very much, but it was weak."

Diamondback Energy: "[buy, buy, buy!]"

Pioneer Natural Resources: "I want you to ka-ching, ka-ching."

Palantir: "I like Palantir."

Travelers Companies: "If you want the insurance business, I'm going to say Progressive. I think Progressive's better."

