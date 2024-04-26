Cramer's Lightning Round: Diamondback Energy is a buy

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Celsius: "I'm liking Celsius."
SLB: "SLB did not deliver. I feel terrible, because I like the company very much, but it was weak."
Diamondback Energy: "[buy, buy, buy!]"
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Pioneer Natural Resources: "I want you to ka-ching, ka-ching."
Palantir: "I like Palantir."
Travelers Companies: "If you want the insurance business, I'm going to say Progressive. I think Progressive's better."
Money Report
Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.
Disclaimer
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com
Also on CNBC
Copyright CNBC