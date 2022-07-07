Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Cramer's Lightning Round: Gentex Is a Buy

By Krystal Hur, CNBC

CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Chegg Inc: "I don't know what to make of Chegg. ... To me, it seems like the bulls are going to win on this stock."

Comstock Resources Inc: "Comstock Resources is a very cheap stock."

Moderna Inc: "I think that stock has now come down enough. I would want to own Moderna. I do like Pfizer more."

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

ONEOK Inc: "Keep it. ... I think that's a fantastic stock."

Gentex Corp: "I'm going to say buy Gentex. I'm starting to warm up to autos."

Applied Materials Inc: "AMAT is at 12 times earnings and it's too good a company. ... I think Lam Research is really terrific down here, too."

Money Report

Business 13 mins ago

10-Year Treasury Yield Below 3% as Traders Look Ahead to Jobs Data

Business 3 hours ago

Beijing City Walks Back Plan to Tighten Covid Vaccine Requirements — After Just One Day

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us