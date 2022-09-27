Cramer's Lightning Round: Harmonic Is Not a Buy

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Costamare Inc: "I do not want you to touch any of these stocks."
Everbridge Inc: "This one does not make money, so I say [sell]."
Penn Entertainment Inc: "I still prefer DraftKings."
Harmonic Inc: "Sells way too high on a price-to-earnings multiple for me to recommend when there's so many cheaper stocks out there."
Tellurian Inc: "I think at $2 it remains a very good spec."
Monolithic Power Systems Inc: "I'm going to have to say that I do not like this stock."
Money Report
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc: "It's an interesting spec. I'm not going against [Cathie Wood] at these prices. It's just too darn low."
Cloudflare Inc: "It is okay to buy. I know that's a tough call, but I do believe it."
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd: "I think the shipping business is a terrible business. ... That stock's probably not even done going down."
Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.
Disclaimer
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com