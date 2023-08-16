How to help Maui fire victims. Experts advise keeping these 4 tips in mind

As Maui is devastated by wildfires, many may wonder how they can help.

Here's what experts say to keep in mind if you want to donate.

As the Hawaiian island of Maui struggles to recover from the deadliest wildfire in modern U.S. history, many Americans are asking, "How can I help?"

American households tend to give $80 per year to disaster relief, according to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy, a charity organization, with about one-third of American households donating to these events.

That adds up to about $3 billion per year from Americans' pockets for both domestic and global disasters, according to Tanya Gulliver-Garcia, director of learning and partnerships at the Center for Disaster Philanthropy.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

"It is a lot, and at the same time, it's never enough," Gulliver-Garcia said.

The generosity shown by many in the immediate aftermath of the fire that ignited Aug. 8 has shown "the aloha spirit is alive and well throughout Hawaii and far beyond our waters," said Kaleialoha "Kalei" Cadinha-Pua'a, president and CEO of Cadinha & Co., a Honolulu-based registered investment advisor.

"The outpouring of love and support has been critical to help the people of Maui heal and provides much-needed hope during this inexplainable time of sadness," Cadinha-Pua'a said.

For those who are interested in helping with the recovery, experts say there are several tips to keep in mind.

1. Send money, not stuff

When it comes to donations, it may be tempting to send clothing and other items you no longer need. But that may not end up doing as much good as you hope, experts say.

"Sending stuff is causing problems in Hawaii," Gulliver-Garcia said.

Shipping containers are clogging up Honolulu's port, she said, and require people to go through them.

Finding the help to accomplish that task amid the disaster is difficult, Gulliver-Garcia said. Moreover, what is being sent often doesn't meet the immediate needs.

Instead, donating money may help victims decide what they need most.

"Monetary gifts provide the most flexibility to families displaced by the wildfires," Cadinha-Pua'a said.

By selling items you don't need rather than donating those items, you may be able to raise funds to contribute, Gulliver-Garcia suggested.

2. Remember recovery will be long term

Typically, about 80% of individual donations go out in the first five to six days after a disaster, according to Gulliver-Garcia. Since the Hawaii disaster is likely to stay in the news for longer, that timeline may be a bit longer, she said.

However, the recovery from such a large disaster will take years.

Other U.S. areas affected by recent disasters, including parts of Kentucky affected by flooding and areas of Texas struck by Hurricane Harvey, still need assistance, Gulliver-Garcia noted. Moreover, 18 years after Hurricane Katrina, some parts of Louisiana are still in the process of being rebuilt, she said.

"Even next year or the year after when you're thinking about, 'How am I going to give out money to help with disasters?,' remember that past disasters in many ways are just as important as current disasters," Gulliver-Garcia said.

3. Choose your charity wisely

When it comes to donating, choosing trusted, well-known charities should be a priority, Hawaii Attorney General Anne Lopez recently said in response to the tragedy.

To help with the immediate response, the Red Cross and Salvation Army are the prominent organizations on the ground right now, Gulliver-Garcia noted.

But other local organizations are also able to provide support and are taking donations.

The Hawaii Community Foundation is a lead organization in those efforts through its Maui Strong Fund, according to Cadinha-Pua'a. Gulliver-Garcia also recommends Maui United Way.

Other organizations seeking help include Maui Rapid Response, Maui Food Bank, Maui Humane Society and New Life Kahuku. The Center for Disaster Philanthropy is also fundraising for the cause.

4. Beware of scams

Unfortunately, when big-headline disasters arise, scammers may try to solicit donations.

"In moments of crisis, we all must be extra vigilant against bad actors who try to take advantage of people's good will," Lopez said, in a recent statement.

If an organization is very insistent that you make a donation over the phone, it would be wise to hesitate, Gulliver-Garcia said.

Other red flags include demanding a cash or gift card donation, using false names that sound like real charities or giving no specifics on how the money will be used.

Before committing to donate, look at an organization's website and its financial information to see how much may go toward fundraising costs versus charitable endeavors, Gulliver-Garcia suggested.

If you're tempted to give directly to a GoFundMe campaign, be sure to check that it has been verified by the platform, she said.

The website Charity Navigator can help provide more information on a charity's activities. In addition, the IRS also offers a tool to search whether an organization is eligible to receive tax-deductible contributions.