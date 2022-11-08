Jim Cramer Says These 10 ‘Old Guard' Stocks Are Making a Comeback

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a list of 10 companies that he believes are rising to the top as tech stocks collapse.

Cramer also warned that many investors refuse to embrace the “new reality” of the market’s distaste for tech stocks.

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a list of 10 companies that he believes are rising to the top as tech stocks collapse.

"It's the revenge of the old guard right now, right here. All sorts of boring, conventional companies are taking back the market while the digitizers and disruptors are being burned," he said.

Here is his list:

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Cramer also warned that many investors refuse to embrace the "new reality" of the market's distaste for tech stocks. He attributed the collapse of tech stocks largely to the plethora of competition in the industry.

"Microsoft's Azure goes up against Amazon Web Services, which goes up against Google Cloud. Netflix now competes with half a dozen streaming services," he said.

He added that the companies he mentioned are the opposite of tech firms struggling to differentiate themselves from industry peers: "Companies that don't have much competition, or at least the competition's so muted that it can't disrupt the status quo."

Disclaimer: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Amazon, Alphabet, Johnson & Johnson, Eli Lilly, Honeywell, Microsoft and Starbucks.

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com