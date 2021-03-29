Money Report

New York Expands Covid Vaccine Eligibility to All Adults Starting April 6, Cuomo Says

By Noah Higgins-Dunn, CNBC

Seth Wenig | AFP | Getty Images

New York is expanding its Covid vaccine eligibility to everyone 30 and older beginning Tuesday, followed by all residents 16 and older on April 6, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday.

The move comes nearly a month before President Joe Biden's May 1 deadline for states to vastly open up their supplies to all residents.

"Today we take a monumental step forward in the fight to beat COVID," Cuomo said in a statement. "As we continue to expand eligibility, New York will double down on making the vaccine accessible for every community to ensure equity, particularly for communities of color who are too often left behind."

Nearly 30% of all New Yorkers have received at least one vaccine shot, according to the statement. The state has administered 9,056,970 shots so far.

