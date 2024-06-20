OpenAI competitor Anthropic announces its most powerful AI yet

OpenAI competitor Anthropic announced Claude 3.5 Sonnet, its most powerful artificial intelligence model yet.

OpenAI competitor Anthropic on Thursday announced Claude 3.5 Sonnet, its most powerful artificial intelligence model yet.

Claude is one of the chatbots that, like OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini, has exploded in popularity in the past year. Anthropic, which was founded by ex-OpenAI research executives, has backers including Google, Salesforce and Amazon. In the past year, it's closed five different funding deals totaling about $7.3 billion.

The news follows Anthropic's debut of its Claude 3 family of models in March and OpenAI's GPT-4o in May. The company said Claude 3.5 Sonnet is faster than its previous leading model, Claude 3 Opus, and is the first model from Anthropic's new Claude 3.5 family.

Claude 3.5 Sonnet is free from the company's website, Claude.ai, and in the Claude iPhone app. Claude Pro and Team subscribers can access the latest model with higher rate limits.

"It shows marked improvement in grasping nuance, humor, and complex instructions, and is exceptional at writing high-quality content with a natural, relatable tone," the company said in a blog post. It can also write, edit and execute code.

Anthropic also announced "Artifacts," which it said allows a user to ask its Claude chatbot to, for example, generate a text document or code and then opens the result in a dedicated window. "This creates a dynamic workspace where they can see, edit, and build upon Claude's creations in real-time," the company said, adding that it expects Artifacts will be useful for code development, legal contract drafting and analysis, business report writing and more.

As startups like Anthropic and OpenAI gain steam in the generative AI business, they — alongside tech giants like Google, Amazon, Microsoft and Meta — have been part of an AI arms race to integrate the technology to ensure they don't fall behind in a market that's predicted to top $1 trillion in revenue within a decade.

News of Anthropic's new model follows the company's debut in May of its first-ever enterprise offering.

The plan for businesses, dubbed Team, had been in development over the last few quarters and involved beta-testing with between 30 and 50 customers in industries such as technology, financial services, legal services and health care, Anthropic co-founder Daniela Amodei told CNBC in an interview last month. The idea for the service was partially borne out of many of those same customers asking for a dedicated enterprise product, Amodei added.

"So much of what we were hearing from enterprise businesses is people are kind of using Claude at the office already," Amodei said at the time.

Last month, shortly after Anthropic's new product debut, Instagram co-founder Mike Krieger joined the company as chief product officer. Krieger, the former chief technology officer of Meta-owned Instagram, grew the platform to 1 billion users and increased its engineering team to more than 450 people during his time there, per a release. OpenAI's former safety leader Jan Leike also joined the company in May.