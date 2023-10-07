Photos show chaotic scenes of Hamas surprise attack on Israel

- Gunman infiltrated areas of southern Israel from the Gaza Strip.
Palestinian Islamist group Hamas launched an unprecedented surprise attack on Israel on Saturday, the largest in decades.
Gunman infiltrated areas of southern Israel from the Gaza Strip, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declaring: "We are at war."
Dozens of people have reportedly been killed with hostages taken back to the Gaza Strip. Tel Aviv and other Israeli cities have been hit by rocket attacks, while Israel has responded with air strikes.
Vehicles on fire as rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, Israel
Palestinian militants ride an Israeli military vehicle
Members of the Israeli forces take cover on the side of a street in Ashkelon
Hamas' armed wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, hold a Palestinian flag
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu meets with the security cabinet
Rockets are fired from Gaza City towards Israel
A building is ablaze following rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip, in Tel Aviv, Israel
A wounded soldier arriving at the emergency entrance to the Ichilov hospital in Tel Aviv
Journalists take cover as Israeli soldiers clash with Palestinian fighters near the Gevim Kibbutz
Palestinians celebrate as they ride on an Israeli military vehicle
Israeli soldiers work to secure residential areas
Palestinian militants move toward the border fence with Israel
Palestinians inspect an ambulance hit by an Israeli strike
Rocket barrages launched toward Israel from Gaza
Rockets are fired from Gaza toward Israel
Smoke and flames billow after Israeli forces struck a high-rise tower in Gaza City
Search and rescue efforts continue among rubbles of destroyed buildings after Israeli attacks in Gaza City,
A man carries a crying child in front of a building destroyed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza City
—CNBC's Adam Jeffery contributed to this article.