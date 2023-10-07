Photos show chaotic scenes of Hamas surprise attack on Israel

Gunman infiltrated areas of southern Israel from the Gaza Strip.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared: "We are at war."

Tel Aviv and other Israeli cities have been hit by rockets attacks.

Israel has responded with air strikes.

Palestinian Islamist group Hamas launched an unprecedented surprise attack on Israel on Saturday, the largest in decades.

Gunman infiltrated areas of southern Israel from the Gaza Strip, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declaring: "We are at war."

Dozens of people have reportedly been killed with hostages taken back to the Gaza Strip. Tel Aviv and other Israeli cities have been hit by rocket attacks, while Israel has responded with air strikes.

Vehicles on fire as rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, Israel

Ilan Rosenberg | Reuters

Palestinian militants ride an Israeli military vehicle

Ahmed Zakot | Reuters

Members of the Israeli forces take cover on the side of a street in Ashkelon

Ahmad Gharabli | Afp | Getty Images

Hamas' armed wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, hold a Palestinian flag

Hani Alshaer | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu meets with the security cabinet

Haim Zach | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Rockets are fired from Gaza City towards Israel

A building is ablaze following rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip, in Tel Aviv, Israel

Itai Ron | Reuters

A wounded soldier arriving at the emergency entrance to the Ichilov hospital in Tel Aviv

Sopa Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images

Journalists take cover as Israeli soldiers clash with Palestinian fighters near the Gevim Kibbutz

Oren Ziv | Afp | Getty Images

Palestinians celebrate as they ride on an Israeli military vehicle

Staff | Reuters

Israeli soldiers work to secure residential areas

Ammar Awad | Reuters

Palestinian militants move toward the border fence with Israel

Said Khatib | Afp | Getty Images

Palestinians inspect an ambulance hit by an Israeli strike

Ibraheem Abu Mustafa | Reuters

Rocket barrages launched toward Israel from Gaza

Mohammed Salem | Reuters

Rockets are fired from Gaza toward Israel

Ibraheem Abu Mustafa | Reuters

Smoke and flames billow after Israeli forces struck a high-rise tower in Gaza City

Mohammed Salem | Reuters

Search and rescue efforts continue among rubbles of destroyed buildings after Israeli attacks in Gaza City,

Mustafa Hassona | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

A man carries a crying child in front of a building destroyed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza City

Mohammed Abed | Afp | Getty Images

—CNBC's Adam Jeffery contributed to this article.