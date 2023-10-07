Money Report

Photos show chaotic scenes of Hamas surprise attack on Israel

By Matt Clinch,CNBC

Mohammed Abed | AFP | Getty Images
  • Gunman infiltrated areas of southern Israel from the Gaza Strip.
  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared: "We are at war."
  • Tel Aviv and other Israeli cities have been hit by rockets attacks.
  • Israel has responded with air strikes.

Palestinian Islamist group Hamas launched an unprecedented surprise attack on Israel on Saturday, the largest in decades.

Gunman infiltrated areas of southern Israel from the Gaza Strip, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declaring: "We are at war."

Dozens of people have reportedly been killed with hostages taken back to the Gaza Strip. Tel Aviv and other Israeli cities have been hit by rocket attacks, while Israel has responded with air strikes.

Vehicles on fire as rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, Israel

An aerial view shows vehicles on fire as rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel October 7, 2023. 
Ilan Rosenberg | Reuters
Palestinian militants ride an Israeli military vehicle

Palestinian militants ride an Israeli military vehicle that was seized by gunmen who infiltrated areas of southern Israel, in the northern Gaza Strip October 7, 2023. 
Ahmed Zakot | Reuters
Members of the Israeli forces take cover on the side of a street in Ashkelon

Members of the Israeli frorces take cover on the side of a street in Ashkelon as sirens wail while barrages of rockets are fired from the Gaza Strip into Israel on October 7, 2023. 
Ahmad Gharabli | Afp | Getty Images
Hamas' armed wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, hold a Palestinian flag

Hamas' armed wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades hold a Palestinian flag as they destroy a tank of Israeli forces in Gaza City, Gaza on October 07, 2023. 
Hani Alshaer | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu meets with the security cabinet

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (3rd L) holds a meeting with security cabinet in Tel Aviv, Israel on October 07, 2023.
Haim Zach | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
Rockets are fired from Gaza City towards Israel

A building is ablaze following rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip, in Tel Aviv, Israel

A building is ablaze following rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip, in Tel Aviv, Israel October 7, 2023. 
Itai Ron | Reuters
A wounded soldier arriving at the emergency entrance to the Ichilov hospital in Tel Aviv

A woman holds the hand of a wounded soldier arriving at the emergency entrance to the Ichilov hospital in Tel Aviv following a Hamas incursion into Israeli settlements around the Gaza strip.
Sopa Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images
Journalists take cover as Israeli soldiers clash with Palestinian fighters near the Gevim Kibbutz

Journalists take cover behind cars as Israeli soldiers take position during clashes with Palestinian fighters near the Gevim Kibbutz, close to the border with Gaza on October 7, 2023.
Oren Ziv | Afp | Getty Images
Palestinians celebrate as they ride on an Israeli military vehicle

Palestinians celebrate as they ride on an Israeli military vehicle that was seized by Palestinian gunmen who infiltrated areas of southern Israel, in the southern Gaza Strip October 7, 2023. 
Staff | Reuters
Israeli soldiers work to secure residential areas

Israeli soldiers work to secure residential areas following a mass-infiltration by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip, in Sderot, southern Israel October 7, 2023. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Ammar Awad | Reuters
Palestinian militants move toward the border fence with Israel

Palestinian militants move towards the border fence with Israel from Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023. 
Said Khatib | Afp | Getty Images
Palestinians inspect an ambulance hit by an Israeli strike

Palestinians inspect an ambulance hit by an Israeli strike, after Hamas gunmen launched a surprise attack against Israel, in the southern Gaza Strip, October 7, 2023.
Ibraheem Abu Mustafa | Reuters
Rocket barrages launched toward Israel from Gaza

Smoke rises following Israeli strikes in Gaza, October 7, 2023. 
Mohammed Salem | Reuters
Rockets are fired from Gaza toward Israel

A rocket is fired from Gaza toward Israel, in Gaza, October 7, 2023. 
Ibraheem Abu Mustafa | Reuters
Smoke and flames billow after Israeli forces struck a high-rise tower in Gaza City

Smoke and flames billow after Israeli forces struck a high-rise tower in Gaza City, October 7, 2023. 
Mohammed Salem | Reuters
Search and rescue efforts continue among rubbles of destroyed buildings after Israeli attacks in Gaza City,

Search and rescue efforts continue among rubbles of destroyed buildings after Israeli attacks in Gaza City, Gaza on October 07, 2023.
Mustafa Hassona | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
A man carries a crying child in front of a building destroyed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza City

A man carries a crying child as he walks in front of a building destroyed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza City on October 7, 2023.
Mohammed Abed | Afp | Getty Images
—CNBC's Adam Jeffery contributed to this article.

