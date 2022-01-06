Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: GameStop, Quidel & T-Mobile

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading:

GameStop — Shares of the retailer jumped more than 28% in extended trading after the Wall Street Journal reported that GameStop will create a marketplace for NFTs. The company is also exploring cryptocurrency partnerships for games and items for the marketplace, the report said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

Quidel Corporation — Quidel shares gained more than 2% after the diagnostic healthcare product manufacturer released preliminary fourth-quarter results. The company is targeting a revenue range between $633 million and $637 million. Analysts surveyed by StreetAccount were expecting $465.7 million.

T-Mobile — Shares of the communications company declined more than 1% during after-hours trading on Thursday after the company announced preliminary full-year results. T-Mobile said it added 1.2 million postpaid accounts and 5.5 million postpaid customers.