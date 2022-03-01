Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Markets

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Target, Kohl's, AutoZone and More

By Hannah Miao, CNBC

Brendan McDermid | Reuters

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:

Target (TGT) — Shares of the big-box retailer rallied 11% in premarket trading after Target said it expects growth to continue even after its pandemic-era gains. Target posted adjusted fourth-quarter earnings of $3.19 per share on revenue of $31 billion. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected a profit of $2.86 per share on revenue of $31.39 billion.

Kohl's (KSS) — Shares of Kohl's rose more than 5% in the premarket after the company gave upbeat guidance for fiscal year 2022. The retailer beat earnings expectations in the fourth quarter but missed the Refinitiv consensus sales estimate.

AutoZone (AZO) — AutoZone shares added 3.6% in early morning trading after a better-than-expected earnings report. The company reported second-quarter earnings of $22.30 per share on revenue of $3.37 billion. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv had expected a profit of $17.79 per share on revenue of $3.17 billion.

Kroger (KR) — Shares of Kroger rose more than 2% in the premarket after Telsey upgraded the grocery store chain ahead of its earnings report. "We believe we have higher visibility and confidence into Kroger's multi-year omni-channel growth runway," Telsey's Joseph Feldman said.

Foot Locker (FL) — Foot Locker shares retreated 3% in premarket trading after Goldman Sachs became the latest Wall Street firm to downgrade the athletic retailer after a disappointing update Friday. Barclays and B. Riley on Tuesday both also downgraded Foot Locker.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

Money Report

Markets 8 mins ago

February Jobs Report Expected to Show Strong Labor Market Continuing With Solid Wage Gains

politics 17 mins ago

France's Emmanuel Macron Confirms He's Running for a Second Term as President

Workday (WDAY) — Shares of Workday rose more than 7% in premarket trading after the software company beat expectations for its quarterly results. The company reported a profit of 78 cents per share, topping the Refinitiv estimate of 71 cents per share. Revenue also surpassed projections.

HP Inc. (HPQ) — Shares of HP dipped 2% in premarket trading even after an earnings beat. The company posted adjusted earnings of $1.10 per share versus the Refinitiv estimate of $1.02 per share. Sales also topped expectations.

Lucid Group (LCID) — Shares of Lucid Group tanked more than 12% premarket after a disappointing quarterly report. The electric vehicle maker reported a wider-than-expected loss of 64 cents per share compared with the Refinitiv consensus estimate loss of 25 cents per share. Revenue also missed expectations.

Zoom Video (ZM) — Zoom shares lost 2.5% in premarket trading after the video conferencing platform issued full-year guidance below what analysts had predicted. The company beat earnings and revenue expectations.

Novavax (NVAX) — Shares of Novavax fell 6.6% premarket after the company missed on the top and bottom line of its quarterly report. Novavax posted a loss of $11.18 per share on revenue of $222.2 million.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

MarketsfinanceU.S. MarketsBreaking News: Marketswall street
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us