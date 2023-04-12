Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: MongoDB, American Airlines and More

Here's a look at some of the stocks making the biggest moves on Wednesday.

MongoDB — Shares jumped 9.4% after Morgan Stanley upgraded MongoDB to overweight from equal weight, citing the software company's leadership in cloud optimization initiatives. The firm raised its price target to $270, which suggests shares could gain about 27% from Tuesday's closing price.

Shopify — Shares of the Canadian e-commerce startup jumped nearly 5% after JMP upgraded the stock to market outperform from market perform. The Wall Street firm is bullish on Shopify's ability to gain market share with larger enterprise businesses. JMP's price target of $65 per share implies a 45% upside from Tuesday's close.

American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines — Shares of the major airline companies were under pressure on Wednesday after American Airlines updated its first-quarter guidance. American said it expected adjusted earnings per share of 1 cent to 5 cents for the quarter, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. That is above prior guidance of breakeven, but the average analyst projection was for 5 cents, according to StreetAccount. Shares of American fell more than 9%, while United dropped about 2% and Delta shed nearly 6%.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Abercrombie & Fitch — The clothing retailer's shares declined 4.4% after Argus downgraded it to hold from buy, citing potential tailwinds from reduced consumer spending on sales growth.

CarMax — Shares of the used car dealership dropped more than 4%, giving back some of Tuesday's gain of 9.6% that came after the company beat earnings estimates for its fiscal fourth quarter. On Tuesday morning, CarMax reported 44 cents in earnings per share on $5.72 billion of revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were looking for 24 cents per share on $6.04 billion of revenue. Unit sales were down 15.5% year over year.

Cirrus Logic — Shares of the Apple supplier fell more than 12% after influential Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a blog that the tech giant was considering changing the buttons on high-end iPhone 15 units. The change would be "particularly unfavorable" for Cirrus Logic, Kuo wrote.

Triton International — Shares of the shipping container company jumped about 32% after Triton and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners announced a take-private deal. The transaction will value Triton's equity at more than $4 billion, with an enterprise value of $13.3 billion.

Dow — Shares of the chemical company rose nearly 2% after Piper Sandler upgraded Dow to overweight from neutral. The investment firm said Dow and other U.S. chemical producers could see earnings upside from a shift in global feedstock costs.

JD.com, PDD Holdings – Several U.S.-traded Chinese internet stocks dropped on Wednesday. JD.com lost more than 6%, while PDD Holdings shed 5.3%. The two stocks are notable losers within the Nasdaq 100. They are also constituents in the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB), which is off by nearly 4% Wednesday and has dropped well over 7% this month.

-CNBC's Pia Singh, Hakyung Kim, Yun Li and Darla Mercado contributed to this report.