Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Tesla to Open a New Megafactory in Shanghai, China, Company Says

By Ashley Capoot,CNBC

Andrew Evers | CNBC
  • Tesla will open a new Megafactory in Shanghai, China, that is capable of producing 10,000 Megapacks a year, the company announced Sunday.
  • A Megapack is a very large battery that stores energy, helps stabilize the power grid and prevents outages.
  • In a tweet Sunday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the factory in China will supplement output from the factory in California.

Tesla will open a new Megafactory in Shanghai, China, that is capable of producing 10,000 Megapacks a year, the company announced in a tweet Sunday.

A Megapack is a very large battery that stores energy, helps stabilize the power grid and prevents outages. These batteries enable grid operators to move extra capacity between counties or states and ensure that power from intermittent sources can be stored and used when demand is higher, or when there are unplanned outages in a transmission network.

Tesla currently has a Megafactory in Lathrop, California, that is capable of producing 10,000 Megapacks units each year, according to the company's website. In a tweet Sunday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the factory in China will supplement output from the factory in California.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The company is planning to start constructing the factory during the third quarter of this year, and it will aim to start production around halfway through 2024, the Chinese state media outlet Xinhua reported Sunday from a signing ceremony in Shanghai.

Tesla and Musk did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Money Report

news 3 hours ago

China Is Facing a Population Crisis But Some Women Continue to Say ‘No' to Having Babies

news 6 hours ago

Asia Markets Trade Mostly Higher as Investors Come Back From Long Weekend

Goldman Sachs just turned bearish on BMW and others — and Tesla could be to blame

Why some Wall Street analysts think Tesla may have more price cuts ahead

Rivian shares keep hitting all-time lows. Here's where Wall Street sees it going next

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us