Treasury Yields Dip as Investors Look to Fed Speaker Remarks Ahead of Key Inflation Data

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday as investors awaited a series of comments from Federal Reserve officials and looked to key inflation data due later in the week.

At 4:03 a.m. ET, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was down by over two basis points to 3.3887%. The 2-year Treasury was trading at 3.9765% after falling by just over three basis points.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions and one basis point equals 0.01%.

Investors braced themselves for fresh inflation figures due this week, including the consumer price index print and core inflation figures on Wednesday and the producer price index report on Thursday.

The data is likely to inform the Federal Reserve's next policy moves, including regarding interest rates. At the conclusion of its last meeting in March, the central bank hinted that rate hikes could be paused soon, but that any such decision would be data-dependent.

Before then, investors will hear from a series of central bank officials, with Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker and Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari due to make remarks on Tuesday. Investors will be scanning their comments for hints about the Fed's expectations for inflation and monetary policy.

Meanwhile, various major U.S. banks are slated to publish earnings reports later in the week. Investors will be watching the releases closely to assess the state of the banking sector after last month's turmoil and concerns about the stability of the financial system.