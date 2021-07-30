Money Report

Donald Trump

Trump Tax Returns Must Be Released by IRS to Congress, DOJ Says

By Dan Mangan, CNBC

James Devaney | GC Images | Getty Images
  • The income tax returns of former President Donald Trump must be released by the IRS to Congress, the Department of Justice said.
  • The DOJ's Office of Legal Counsel said that Congress had made a legitimate request to see Trump's tax returns.
  • The decision a year after the Supreme Court said that Trump's tax returns and other financial records had to be turned over by his longtime accountants to Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., because of a subpoena issued as part of Vance's criminal probe of the Trump Organization

The income tax returns of former President Donald Trump must be released by the IRS to Congress, the Department of Justice said Friday.

The DOJ's Office of Legal Counsel said in an opinion that the House Ways and Means Committee had made a request with a legitimate legislative purpose to see Trump's tax returns.

"The statute at issue here is unambiguous: 'Upon written request' of the chairman of one of the three congressional tax committees, the Secretary 'shall furnish' the requested tax information to the Committee,' " the opinion said.

The decision comes more than a year after the U.S. Supreme Court said that Trump's tax returns and other financial records had to be turned over by his longtime accountants to Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., because of a subpoena issued as part of Vance's criminal probe of the Trump Organization.

Trump broke decades of precedent as both a presidential candidate and occupant of the White House by refusing to voluntarily release his income tax returns.

Fridays opinion by the DOJ said that the tax information of Executive Branch officials, which include presidents, should be denied to a tax committee of Congress "only in exceptional circumstances," and when that request "lacks a legitimate legislative purpose."

"The Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee has invoked sufficient reasons for requesting the former President's tax information," the opinion said.

As a result, under federal law, "Treasury must furnish the information to the Committee," the opinion said.

The opinion Friday by the DOJ's legal counsel office came in response to a long-standing effort by Congress to obtain Trump's returns.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

