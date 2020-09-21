Newbury Street Stores Close Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

In sign of the toll the coronavirus pandemic has taken on the economy, dozens of storefronts remain empty on Boston's iconic Newbury Street at what would be a busy time in the popular shopping district.

There are more than 55 vacant storefronts and office properties on Newbury Street, according to the Boston Herald, from big chains to boutiques.

Data from commercial real estate firm CBRE shows April, May and June of this year saw the largest drop in retail sales since the financial collapse in 2009, the Herald reported.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 danger continues to drive joblessness in the state and across the U.S.

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week to 860,000, a historically high number of people that illustrates the broad economic damage still taking place nine months after the first case of COVID-19 was detected in the U.S.

The overall economy, as measured by the gross domestic product, collapsed at an annual rate of 31.7% from April through June, by far the worst three months on record, as millions of jobs disappeared.