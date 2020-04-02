5th Person With Coronavirus Dies in New Hampshire, Total Cases Rise to 479

New Hampshire has reported its fifth death in a person with the new coronavirus, a man under 60 who had underlying medical conditions, health officials said Thursday.

It's still the fewest deaths related to the deadly virus in New England, below the seven reported by Maine and 12 by Rhode Island. To the south, Massachusetts said Thursday it's had 154 deaths in coronavirus patients.

A total of 479 people in New Hampshire have tested positive for the coronavirus as of Thursday, the Department of Health and Human Services said in a news release.

One hundred of those people have recovered, about one in five cases. So far, only 73 people in New Hampshire with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, have been hospitalized, but health officials expect that figure to rise.