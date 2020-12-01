Maine Gov. Mills Self-Quarantining Because Security Guard May Have COVID

Maine Gov. Janet Mills has announced she is self-quarantining after a member of her security detail "is a probable case" for the novel coronavirus.

"This virus is everywhere and no one is immune from exposure with the virus or from the infection itself or from the impacts on our work and daily lives. And I'm no exception," Mills said in a Facebook video Tuesday.

Speaking from the Blaine House, the governor said she feels fine but is following guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The governor added that she hasn't seen the security team member since last Saturday and they always wore masks around one another. Regardless, Mills is taking the same precautions that other Mainers would be if they potentially come into contact with someone positive for the virus.

In the meantime, Mills plans to work remotely from the governor's residence.

"I am perfectly well. I feel well and I have no symptoms right now," Mills said. "I'll keep you informed however of any changes in the coming days."

Mills plans to be in quarantine until Dec. 12.