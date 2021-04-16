No End Date Slotted for Maine Mask Rules Despite NH Changes

The only state that borders Maine is changing mask-wearing rules, but the rules in Maine are staying the same.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican, has said the state’s mask mandate will expire Friday, but businesses can still require masks.

But Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Nirav Shah and Maine Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said that there are no such plans in Maine.

Maine’s mask mandate requires people to wear masks while in public settings.