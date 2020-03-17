RI Coronavirus Total Up to 23, Support for Businesses, Nonprofits Announced

Rhode Island has two more positive cases of the new coronavirus, bringing the total to 23, Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Nicole Alexander-Scott announced Tuesday.

One is a man in his 50s with an extensive travel history, the other is a woman in her 40s, they said. Both are recovering.

Raimondo announced a series of moves aimed at helping Rhode Islanders through the crisis.

Companies have donated $1.5 million so far to support local nonprofit organizations dedicated to helping people in need.

The U.S. Small Business Administration accepted the state's emergency declaration and made low-interest small business loans available, Raimondo said.

Microsoft offered its Office 365 program for free to all Rhode Island businesses for the next six months, she said. For more details about the Microsoft offer, visit this page.

On Monday, Raimondo had announced the closure of the state Legislature and DMV satellite offices as a way to help enact social distancing and curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Health officials have so far reported 20 cases of the coronavirus in the state.