UVM President Says Big Changes From Virus Looming

Possible layoffs and cuts to salary and benefits are in the horizon

University of Vermont President Suresh Garimella is warning the novel coronavirus outbreak could produce big changes at the school, including possible layoffs and cuts to salary and benefits.

In a letter to the UVM community sent Monday, Garimella said any cuts will not burden “any particular segment of our community,” including lower-paid employees and non-unionized staff.

Garimella says national surveys have shown that colleges and universities can expect up to a 20% drop in enrollment.

The loss of income from any drop in enrollment is in addition to the school’s direct expenditures of almost $8.7 million to confront the COVID-19 outbreak, including costs for technology, supplies and room-refunds to students who left campus early. More expenses are to come.

