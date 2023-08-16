Celtics share timeline for Porzingis' recovery from foot injury

You won't see Kristaps Porzingis at the FIBA World Cup later this month, but it sounds like he won't miss any on-court activities for the Boston Celtics.

The Celtics confirmed Wednesday that Porzingis has plantar fasciitis in his right foot and will engage in a "four-to-six-week rehab program" that should have him cleared for action by the beginning of training camp.

If Porzingis begins his rehab program today, a four-to-six-week timeline would have him in the clear anywhere from Sept. 13 to Sept. 27. NBA training camps officially open Oct. 3, so if all goes well, the 7-foot-3 big man should be on the court for Day 1 of camp.

Porzingis' foot ailment obviously is concerning given his injury history; the 65 games he appeared in last season were the most he's played since his second year in the league. The 28-year-old has the potential to be Boston's "third star" behind Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown while helping the Celtics get over the championship hump, but president of basketball operations Brad Stevens is assuming a significant risk by committing to Porzingis through the 2025-26 season.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

That said, it's a good sign that Porzingis' injury likely won't linger into the new season, and it's probably for the best that he won't compete for Team Latvia this summer while devoting his energy to being healthy for the start of the 2023-24 campaign.