11-year-old boy with autism reported missing in Chelsea

A boy with autism is missing from Chelsea, Massachusetts, and investigators are asking the public for help locating him.

Susant Thapa is missing from his home on the 600 block of Washington Street, Chelsea police said Tuesday. He is autistic and non-verbal, according to Massachusetts State Police. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with white lettering and blue Adidas pants with a stripe. He is described as being around 4 feet tall.

State Police say he is drawn to pools. Anyone who lives in the area and has one is asked to check their pools and make sure they are secured.

He was seen near e a T stop at Garfield and Sagamore streets around 3:40 p.m.

Police are searching the area. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Search ongoing in #Chelsea for Susant Thapa, 11-year-old autistic non-verbal boy. Has navy blue shirt w/ white letters & blue Adidas pants w/stripe. Missing since 2PM from his home on Washington St. Seen at Garfield/Sagamore Sts at 3:40PM. He is drawn to pools. If seen call 911. pic.twitter.com/2Uq51HGT3x — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) September 19, 2023

