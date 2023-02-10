12-Year-Old Killed in Double-Murder-Suicide Remembered as ‘Compassionate and Caring Classmate'

A 12-year-old Massachusetts boy authorities say was killed by his father in a double-murder-suicide is being mourned by his teachers and classmates.

At St. John's Prep in Danvers Thursday night, the school community gathered together to remember sixth-grader Sebastian Robinson, who died along with his parents inside their Andover home early that morning.

"The loss of Sebastian, his mom, and his dad leaves us feeling a sense of shock, disbelief, sadness," said Head of School Ed Hardiman.

Staff, students and parents are reeling from the sudden loss.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

"I don't think any of us can wrap our arms around this tragedy," said parent Maureen Marley McCarthy.

Investigators say someone called 911 from inside the family's house around 3:20 a.m.

When police arrived, they had to break down two doors to get inside.

They found 12-year-old Sebastian and his mother, Linda, dead from gunshot wounds. His father, Andrew, died from a gunshot wound authorities say was self-inflicted.

Three people are dead in what investigators believe is a double-murder-suicide at a home in Andover, Massachusetts.

The tragedy is the most recent case of family violence in Massachusetts since the beginning of the year. Brian Walshe is accused of murdering his wife, Ana, in Cohasset, and Lindsay Clancy is accused of killing her three children in Duxbury.

"It's really difficult for a parent to understand how to even talk to my kids about it," said Natasha Bansfield, a parent at St. John's Prep.

Teachers remembered Sebastian as gentle and creative, an avid reader who played cello in the orchestra.

"Sebastian was a compassionate and caring classmate to all around him," said Michael Driscoll, campus minister for the middle school.

The prayer service was a way for the school community to mourn together.

"I will be forever grateful that I taught his kind soul," said Driscoll.

Investigators have not said what the motive for the crime may have been.