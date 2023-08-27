Boston

14-year-old arrested with firearm in Hyde Park

Police say they were investigating a missing persons case in the area of 6 Alwin Street and learned that the person also had an outstanding arrest warrant.

A teenager was arrested in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Boston with a firearm on Friday afternoon.

Police say they were investigating a missing persons case in the area of 6 Alwin Street and learned that the person also had an outstanding arrest warrant.

The teenager was seen entering a car and officers started a traffic stop, according to authorities.

Authorities say they recovered a Kel-Tec Sub-2000 rifle with 15 rounds in the magazine from the vehicle.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The 14-year-old is facing multiple firearm charges.

The teenager is expected to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court.

This article tagged under:

Boston
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us