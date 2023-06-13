Local

Vermont

14-year-old driver leads police on chase in Vermont

The teen was issued a citation for operation without the owner's consent and eluding police

By Marc Fortier

Facebook/Colchester Police

A 14-year-old driver was taken into custody after leading police on a chase early Tuesday morning in Vermont.

Colchester police said they received a complaint shortly after midnight of several youths in a "white work truck" who were threatening and harassing people near Sunset Drive-In.

Just before 1 a.m., officers noticed a white GMC truck driving west on Porter's Point Road that matched the description of a truck reported stolen from Whitcombs Quarry.

Police said they stopped the truck on Heineburg Drive, but the driver fled on foot. Following a short pursuit, the suspect -- a 14-year-old male -- was taken into custody.

The teen was issued a citation for operation without the owner's consent and eluding police. No further details were released.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Officer Mevludin Bahonjic at 802-264-5555.

