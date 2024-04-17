2 arrested after chase of stolen vehicle in Berkley, Mass. State Police say

Aerial footage from the Massachusetts State Police Air Wing helicopter shows a chase that ended with two arrests in Berkley.

State police say troopers tried to stop a stolen vehicle shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday. The driver fled and was followed onto Route 79 northbound, but troopers stopped chasing the vehicle when it exited onto local roads.

The Air Wing helicopter was able to locate the vehicle and track it as it got onto Route 24 northbound. Officers with the Berkley Police Department surrounded it after it exited the highway and went into a loop subdivision.

Three people bailed out of the vehicle and were caught within a few minutes, according to authorities.

State police say 21-year-old Alexia Springer and 19-year-old Kobe West, both of Fall River, were arrested. They did not give any information about the third person.

Both suspects are charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle. West is also charged with driving with a revoked license, reckless operation, failure to stop, a marked lanes violation and speeding.

There were five outstanding warrants for West's arrest, police said, but the nature of those charges was not clear.