2 Dead After ATV Crash in Auburn, NH

Two people were killed Saturday morning when the ATV they were riding in struck a tree in Auburn, New Hampshire, police said.

Officers responded around 9 a.m. to Beaver Brook Road for reports of a crash involving a side-by-side ATV colliding with a tree, not far from the Londonderry town line.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Wendy Ford, 51, and Craig Ford, 34, both of Auburn, were pronounced dead at the scene. Neither was wearing a helmet.

Police believe speed was a factor and said the ATV was not licensed to drive on that road, but the fatal incident remains under investigation.

The roadway was closed for approximately seven hours following the crash and reopened just before 4 p.m.