Local

suspicious death

Man and 12-Year-Old Son Dead in Hinsdale, NH, Shooting

Authorities believe no one else was involved and there is no threat to the public

By Kelly Garrity and Asher Klein

Red light on top of Philadelphia police car
NBC

Two people have died in Hinsdale, New Hampshire, in what officials called "suspicious" circumstances, authorities said Wednesday.

They identified the people who died as David Lent, 47, and his 12-year-old son Tyler Gilbert. The shooting took place about 12:53 p.m. at a home on Plain Road in Hinsdale, state and local authorities said.

It wasn't immediately clear how the father and son died beyond that it was in a shooting. But a joint statement from New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella, state police Col. Nathan Noyes and Hinsdale police Chief Charles Rataj, no other people were involved in the incident.

Nor is there a threat to the public, they said.

More information regarding the deaths wasn't immediately released, but officials said more would be made public when it's available.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

This article tagged under:

suspicious deathNew HampshireNew Hampshire Attorney General's OfficeSonfather
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us