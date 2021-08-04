Man and 12-Year-Old Son Dead in Hinsdale, NH, Shooting

Two people have died in Hinsdale, New Hampshire, in what officials called "suspicious" circumstances, authorities said Wednesday.

They identified the people who died as David Lent, 47, and his 12-year-old son Tyler Gilbert. The shooting took place about 12:53 p.m. at a home on Plain Road in Hinsdale, state and local authorities said.

It wasn't immediately clear how the father and son died beyond that it was in a shooting. But a joint statement from New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella, state police Col. Nathan Noyes and Hinsdale police Chief Charles Rataj, no other people were involved in the incident.

Nor is there a threat to the public, they said.

More information regarding the deaths wasn't immediately released, but officials said more would be made public when it's available.