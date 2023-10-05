2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Mass. — but still no jackpot prize

The Powerball jackpot continues to rise, after no one got all six numbers during Wednesday night's drawing for $1.2 billion — sending the massive grand prize even higher into the stratosphere.

The jackpot prize has now risen to an estimated $1.4 billion.

There were two tickets sold in Massachusetts that hit for $50,000, according to the lottery commission. Those tickets were sold at Pick and Pay in North Attleborough and South End Liquors in Fall River.

The winning numbers announced were: 63, 9, 35, 64, 54, and a red Powerball of 1. The Power Play Multiplier was 2x.

Five of the top 10 largest jackpots in history have happened last summer. When it comes to this latest $1.4 billion pot, it's the third largest lottery in history. The odds of winning the grand prize are about 1 in 292 million.

The next Powerball drawing will be on Saturday night at 10:59.