21-year-old dies after being shot in Pawtucket

A 21-year-old man has died following a shooting in Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

Pawtucket police said Saturday that the victim died from his injuries, a day after he was shot, NBC affiliate WJAR reported.

Officers were called to the intersection of Barton and Montgomery streets around 9 p.m. Friday for a report of shots fired and found multiple shell casings in the area, according to WJAR. Police later learned a man had been taken to Miriam Hospital with a gunshot wound, and detectives determined that the victim and a vehicle found at the hospital were connected to the shooting.

Police have not released the man's name or said if any arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 401-727-9100.