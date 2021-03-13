Local

Rhode Island

4 Charged With Sexually Assaulting Incapacitated Woman

The woman said she became aware of the details after the men sent her the video

By The Associated Press

police lights at night

Three young men and a juvenile are accused of sexually assaulting an incapacitated woman in Rhode Island and then sending her video clips of the incident.

The woman told state police that she was both physically and sexually assaulted at a home in Wakefield on March 1 and that she became aware of the details after the men sent her the video.

Police on Friday arrested one juvenile, an 18-year-old from Wakefield, an 18-year-old from South Kingston and a 19-year-old from Narragansett. They were charged with sexual assault, simple assault, video voyeurism and conspiracy.

It was unclear Saturday if they have attorneys.

