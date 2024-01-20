Maine

42-year-old woman arrested in connection to Maine convenience store robbery

Glidden's vehicle was stopped by Waterville Police on Friday and was arrested and charged with Class A robbery, police say.

A woman was arrested on Friday in connection to a convenience store robbery in Waterville, Maine this week.

According to News Center Mane reports, 42-year-old Casey Glidden, from Vassalboro fled the scene of a robbery at the Big Apple convenience store on Elm Street with cash before police arrived.

She was taken to Kennebec County Jail without incident, according to the report.

The investigation is ongoing.

