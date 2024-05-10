Active search for Mass. man swept away by current in Puerto Rico

A man from Massachusetts was swept away by the current at a waterfall in Puerto Rico on Wednesday and is currently being searched for by rescuers and emergency teams.

Daniel Cabrero Núñez, interim director of the Emergency Management Center in San Sebastián, Puerto Rico, told NBC10 Boston that the search for 28-year-old Alex DaLomba Tavares is active and that it has been difficult due to the heavy rain that hit the island.

"It is the third day of the event. Yesterday, the search began at 6 a.m. until late at night and was unsuccessful, the levels were high. Today, we continue with the search, and we have two squads in the river going from Moca to the starting point. The river begins in San Sebastián and borders Moca. We are searching by land, water and air, because we are also using drones in the rescue," said Cabrero Núñez.

DaLomba Tavares arrived in Puerto Rico on May 3 with his girlfriend to spend a few days on vacation.

The 28-year-old is a resident of New Bedford, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

Cabrero Núñez told NBC10 Boston that DaLomba Tavares was with his girlfriend and a couple from Florida in the water, when the current took him by surprise.

The Florida couple was able to be rescued and his girlfriend managed to get out in time, but DaLomba Tavares was nowhere to be found.

"The river partly passes through a private property, and that private property has like a restaurant and there is access through there. Sometimes, people arrive and are unaware of the area and the area, and these things happen," said Cabrero Núñez.

DaLomba Tavares' aunt told Telemundo Puerto Rico that she still hopes to find him alive.

"He is a fisherman's son. And we fishermen's children are very strong, we know how to swim very well, and we know adventures outside. And what I think is that he came out of the river and is walking somewhere. But in my heart, he is alive," said Carolina DaLomba.

The San Sebastián Office of Emergency Management said they are working together with various emergency and rescue agencies, both at the municipal and state level.