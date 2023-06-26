After 2 teens killed in Braintree, police ask public for leads

A double fatal shooting — which left two teenagers dead in Braintree, Massachusetts — remains under investigation Monday, as authorities urge the public to share any information that may help them to crack the case.

One of the victims who was killed during the shooting early Sunday morning, 16-year-old Jahzier Porter, was a student at Braintree High School, authorities confirmed at an news conference Sunday morning. The other victim was a 19-year-old named Jayden Santos-Andrade, from Dorchester, authorities said.

Officials with the school district were working to ensure resources were available to students.

Several people called police after hearing gunshots and responding officers found two teens shot in a car.

Braintree police respond to shooting

Braintree Police said officers responded to 911 calls at around 1:30 a.m. reporting shots fired in the area of Alfred Road. Authorities say they found two people in a car suffering from gunshot wounds within seconds of arriving in the area. A third person in the car was not injured.

Both the victims were transported to local hospitals where they succumbed to their injuries, according to police.

Public's help needed in investigation

Massachusetts State Police also responded to help process the scene and begin the investigation.

“We have two families grieving today,” said Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey, who was at the scene prior to the press conference. “We have detectives in the field from Braintree and State Police trying to gather evidence of what happened and who may have been involved."

Anyone who has information, or saw anything suspicious in that area, has been urged to contact Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit in the District Attorney’s Office at 781-830-4990 or the Braintree Police at 781-794-862.