Armed Robbery at Attleboro Convenience Store Under Investigation

Police have released surveillance photos of the suspected robber

By Matt Fortin

An armed robbery at a gas station convenience store early Monday morning in Attleboro, Massachusetts, has launched a police investigation.

Police in Attleboro said that the Rusty Lantern on Washington Street was the target of an armed robbery just before 4 a.m. Monday.

Police have asked the public for information on a man shown in surveillance footage that was identified as the suspected robber.

Anyone with information should reach out to police detectives by calling 508-222-1212.

