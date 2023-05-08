Armed Robbery at Attleboro Convenience Store Under Investigation

An armed robbery at a gas station convenience store early Monday morning in Attleboro, Massachusetts, has launched a police investigation.

Police in Attleboro said that the Rusty Lantern on Washington Street was the target of an armed robbery just before 4 a.m. Monday.

APD is investigating an armed robbery which occurred at 3:57am this morning at the Rusty Lantern located at 466 Washington St. in S.Attleboro. Suspect photos attached. Any info, please contact APD Detectives @ 5082221212. pic.twitter.com/eJ5AKqw7cb — Attleboro Police (@AttleboroPolice) May 8, 2023

Police have asked the public for information on a man shown in surveillance footage that was identified as the suspected robber.

Anyone with information should reach out to police detectives by calling 508-222-1212.