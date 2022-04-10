Local

Massachusetts

Bill Would Help Those Entering Massachusetts Cannabis Market

By The Associated Press

Hand holding bottle of Cannabis oil in pipette

A bill has passed the Massachusetts Senate that aims to assist members of communities disproportionately harmed by the enforcement of past marijuana laws participate in the state’s growing cannabis market.

The bill approved Thursday would create a new fund that supporters say will increase equity in the cannabis industry in part by addressing the lack of access to capital that has kept many would-be entrepreneurs from taking part in the new industry.

Opening an average cannabis retail shop can require more than $1 million, backers of the legislation said, with the numbers even higher for manufacturing facilities.  

