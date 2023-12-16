Boston celebrates 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party

The city of Boston celebrates one of its most famous historic events this weekend.

Saturday marks the 250th anniversary of the famous Boston Tea Party, and the city is holding several events to mark the protest.

The events on Saturday are as follows:

FANEUIL HALL ON DEC. 16

The 250th Boston Tea Party Anniversary and Reenactment will take you through the years of the Boston Tea Party. This event runs from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. While this event is sold out, screens will be placed outside Faneuil Hall for the public to watch the presentation.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

DOWTOWN CROSSING ON DEC. 16

People will gather outside the Old South Meeting House as the town crier brings "news to the street." The event is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday will mark 250 years since the Boston Tea Party. Here's what Boston is doing to celebrate.

OLD SOUTH MEETING HOUSE ON DEC. 16

From 6:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m., a reenactment of the Meeting of the Body of People will take place at the Old South Meeting House. This event is sold out.

Following this event, the public can march from Old South Meeting House to the Harborwalk, where "Griffin's Wharf once stood."

ATLANTIC WHARF ON DEC. 16

Dumping of the tea! That's what the Sons of Liberty will reenact in the same location where the Boston Tea Party happened 250 years ago. This event is free, but seating is on a first-come-first served basis.

For a list of events, click here.