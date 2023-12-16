Boston to celebrate local kids' football, cheerleading championships with parade

The City of Boston will celebrate its recent Pop Warner football and cheerleading champions with a parade on Talbot Avenue in Dorchester on Saturday.

The Dorchester Eagles football team and Lady Raiders cheerleading team each won their division at the national Pop Warner Championship in Florida this month.

The parade will start at around 2 p.m. on TechBoston Academy on 9 Peacevale Road and finish at Berkshire Partners Blue Hill Boys & Girls Club on 15 Talbot Avenue. Mayor Michelle Wu is set to be in attendance, and NBC10 Boston's Kwani Lunis will be the emcee.

A big congratulations to the 14 and under Dorchester Eagles football team, who won the Division 1 national title. The Eagles are the first Boston team to ever win a national championship in any age or weight category.

The Dorchester Eagles U14 Pop Warner football team brought the national championship to Boston earlier this month and made history in the process.

This team of eighth graders didn't just win in Florida, they dominated — finishing the championship game 20-0.

"This is special to a lot of us because we tried so many years over and over and over — came up short. But we never gave up," said Dorchester Elite Eagles Pop Warner president and coach Terry "Beefy" Cousins.

Cousins and coach Tony Hurston have mentored Dorchester's Pop Warner players on and off the field for nearly three decades each.

They said this year, the boys' poise, hard work and desire to win as a team was the key to bringing home the trophy.