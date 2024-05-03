Crime and Courts

Boston business owner schemed to buy $10M in gold, silver bars, feds say

Claudio Poles allegedly kept some of the receipts from the business from its tax preparer and used the money to buy the gold and silver, writing "Boilers," "Materials" and "P&H Supp." as the memo on checks he used to pay for the precious metals for his own benefit

By Asher Klein

Stack of gold bars
Getty Images

A Boston man bought more than $10 million worth of gold and silver bars in a tax-avoidance scheme involving his plumbing and heating business, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

Claudio Poles, a 78-year-old from Dorchester who co-owns the Mattapan business, was charged Tuesday with four counts of filing false tax returns, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Massachusetts.

Poles allegedly kept some of the receipts from the business from its tax preparer and used the money to buy the gold and silver, writing "Boilers," "Materials" and "P&H Supp." as the memo on checks he used to pay for the precious metals for his own benefit.

Poles filed fraudulent tax returns from 2019 to 2022, federal prosecutors said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

A conviction for filing false tax returns carries a sentence of up to three years in prison, up to two years on probation and a $250,000 fine, according to prosecutors.

More Boston crime news

Jack Teixeira May 2

Pentagon leaker Jack Teixeira to face military justice proceeding

cars Apr 17

Mass., NH catalytic converter theft ringleader pleads guilty, feds say

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us